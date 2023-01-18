Recession looming

According to government statistics, Pakistan’s unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent in the previous fiscal year. This figure is likely to have increased since then, given the decline of our forex reserves and the subsequent import restrictions.
Such high rates of unemployment are not sustainable and will lead to an epidemic of bankruptcies in the private sector if left unaddressed. Without an income, people will drastically cut their purchases of goods and services and we will enter a recession. We must avoid this at all costs and take immediate steps to lower the unemployment rate.
Afifa Shaheen
Islamabad
