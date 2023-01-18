SBL completes equity injection

KARACHI: Summit Bank Limited (SBL) on Tuesday announced completion of a key milestone relating to equity injection from H.E. Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah (the investor), a UAE national and long standing friend of Pakistan.
In that regard, the shareholders of the bank at a general meeting passed the requisite resolutions authorising the equity injection.
SBL president, Jawad Majid Khan, emphasised that the investor’s commitment to the bank was demonstrated by the fact that, despite the current economic situation of the country, he had already placed the requisite funds i.e. Rs10 billion with the bank as advance against proposed issuance of shares.
The completion of the transaction will enable the investor to acquire a majority equity stake and management control of the bank, subject to regulatory approvals. Going forward, the investor intends to convert the bank to a full-fledged Islamic bank.
