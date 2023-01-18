Gold drops Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs184,400 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs86 to Rs158,093.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,909 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,080 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,800.41.
