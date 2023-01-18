Rupee slide continues

KARACHI: The rupee maintained a downward trend against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday, as investors played cautious amid fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves and delays in the IMF programme, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 228.66 per dollar, 0.14 percent weaker than Monday’s close of 228.34.

However, in the open market, the domestic currency closed unchanged at 238.75 to the dollar.

Dealers said the local unit continued to fall as the investors were concerned about the dim prospects of Pakistan’s economy.

“The rupee's value is still being negatively impacted by the fast-declining foreign exchange reserves and the lack of progress on the restart of the International Monetary programme,” said a currency dealer.

The local unit was not expected to recover until the IMF programme was revived and the foreign currency inflows start to lend in the country, the dealer added.

According to analysts, the financially strapped Pakistan is having difficulty obtaining funding from bilateral and multilateral institutions as the vital IMF bailout package is still in limbo.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange situation has gone from bad to worse. Inflationary pressures have intensified. Stalemate between IMF and government on key structural reforms has significantly increased systematic risk, said Alfalah CLSA Securities in a note.

International donors have pledged more than $10 billion for flood relief. Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries are also showing willingness to help boost forex reserves by placing additional deposits. However, it appears that most of the commitments are linked to Pakistan successfully reinitiating the stalled IMF programme, it stated.