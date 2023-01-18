PBF fears rupee may further depreciate by Rs50 against dollar

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has warned that the rupee may further depreciate by Rs50 against the dollar, as the country has to pay back $25 billion in three years, with no arrangements in hand at present.

The forum asked the government to take immediate measures and negotiate with the world’s leading economies for a bailout.

“It is expected that against one dollar Pakistan’s currency may depreciate to Rs50, which would be a disaster for the economy and if this happened; industry and businesses would further squeeze,” PBF vice president Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said.

Jawad emphasised that the Finance Division should ensure necessary arrangements and negotiate with the leading economies to seek a bailout that could help Pakistan pay its debt and revive the economy.

The rupee remained under pressure in 2022, and declined by 28 percent against the dollar. However, the weakening currency couldn’t spur exports of the country, which were badly hit by imports curbs.

According to a report from the PBF Research Cell, a declining trend in exports will also have a long-term negative impact on the country’s economic position.

“Due to decreasing exports and the government's failure to end the economic crisis, approximately seven million people in Pakistan's textile and textile-related industries have lost their jobs,” the report said.

Urwa Elahi, additional secretary general for the research cell at the PBF, said Pakistan was already behind in achieving financial equilibrium as the volume of its imports was much higher than the level of its exports.

“The crisis in the balance of payments is getting worse by the day because exports haven't improved and financial planners are trying to control imports with half-hearted measures. There are a lot of reasons why exports haven't increased, but it appears that most of them aren't addressed in the right way, leaving the export industry stuck in the mud,” Elahi said.

She was of the view that a structural flaw in the country's economic practices necessitates a complete overhaul, which must be completed quickly, and that it would be difficult to increase export volumes.

Exports fell for the second month in a row, falling 18.3 percent from $2.9 billion a year earlier, proving that the country’s economy is consistently shrinking. In contrast, imports increased 11.3 percent to $5.25 billion in November, resulting in a $2.88 billion monthly trade deficit. However, imports were 33.6 percent lower than November 2021's $7.89 billion, resulting in a 42.5 percent decrease in the annual trade gap, according to PBF report.

It further stated that the manufacturing sector needed imports in order to maintain its high performance. “Otherwise, it will be difficult to meet the country's revenue needs.”

Pakistan’s exports decreased by 3.5 percent to $11.93 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year, from $12.36 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

“This indicates that the government will have difficulty meeting the export goal this fiscal year, which is certainly bad news for the economy as a whole and will lead to further income cuts for the country. It is now abundantly clear that the fluctuation of the exchange rate was a major factor in the decline in exports.”

According to PBF report, another factor that contributed to the decline in exports from the nation was the non-payment of sales tax refunds. However, it is acknowledged that retailers all over the world have a lot of inventory because retail sales have been hurt by high inflation. Following the floods' destruction of exportable crops, sluggish foreign demand and domestic supply issues are also cited as reasons for the poor export performance.

“In the case of Pakistan, the government's decision to end duty drawbacks on local taxes and levies has also caused liquidity problems for the export industry.”

The forum said Pakistan had met its export goal in the previous fiscal year (2021-22), and the country also passed the psychological barrier of $30 billion, with proceeds rising 26.6 percent to $31.85 billion from $25.16 billion the year before. The import bill increased by 43 percent to $80 billion in 2021-2022, up from $56.12 billion a year earlier, it added.

Pakistan's exports to nine regional countries saw a 1.32 percent decrease from a year ago in the first five months of the current fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease in export proceeds to China, the report said.

According to a PBF official, Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives total just $1.264 billion, or 13.22 percent, of Pakistan's $9.56 billion in global exports during this time period.

The country’s regional exports are dominated by China, with India and Bangladesh trailing behind. However, the exports to China experienced a negative growth in the initial months of the current fiscal year. China receives the majority of the regional export share, 53.66 percent, while the remaining eight nations receive the remainder.

The exports to the Middle East decreased 5.57 percent year-over-year to $951.78 million from $1.008 billion in the first five months of FY23, primarily due to a significant decrease in exports to the United Arab Emirates.

The report cited a data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan that shows that the exports to the region showed a mixed trend, with an increase going to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain and a decrease going to other countries in the region. The exports of goods were down by 11.04 percent to $614.88 million from $691.23 million during the same period last year, putting the UAE ahead of Pakistan. The market in the UAE receives nearly 65 percent of all exports to the region.

Urwa Elahi went on to say that Pakistan was experiencing a dollar crisis the economy was in a state of emergency. “The current dollar shortage can only be resolved through export promotion,” she said.