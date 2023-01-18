‘Inflation rate to cross 35pc with IMF loan arrangements’

LAHORE: Inflation in Pakistan may rise to at least 35 percent with arrangements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, noted economist and former Finance minister Dr. Hafiz Pasha said on Tuesday.

Addressing members of the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), Pasha observed that the country’s economy was likely to remain in an environment of severe stagflation in 2023.

“IMF conditions that will trigger inflation to 35 percent include Rs50 per liter duty on petroleum products, increase in power tariff by 40 percent, doubled gas tariff, and market based exchange rate,” he said.

Non-compliance with the conditions would lead to termination of the IMF programme, he warned, which will virtually dry up the country’s capital and evaporate foreign exchange reserves needed to honor the external debt repayment obligations.

“In this case, there will be large shortages and a breakdown of economic operations in the country, while the rate of inflation can rise to 70 percent,” he added.

The financial expert observed that an artificial exchange rate of the government and over-value of the rupee was disastrous for the economy. “The over value of the local currency, which has an actual rate of Rs295 against one US dollar, has a negative impact on remittances as well as on exports.” Pasha was of the view that Pakistan’s reliance on expensive foreign loans had proven to be disastrous, as in first 65 years, he added, the country’s debt was $65 billion, which doubled to $130 billion in the next seven years.

“We enhanced our speed of borrowing foreign loans on high interest rates from commercial banks, which is creating problems in payback.”

He stated that the country’s external debt was primarily increasing on the government's inability to enhance exports and attract foreign direct investment.

Reliance on commercial banks continued during the past decade, which is more expensive, as without passing through the due diligence process the ministry of Finance started borrowing through foreign commercial banks on a short-term basis, according to the former finance minister.

The short-term commercial borrowing was usually obtained at higher rates and without undertaking any due diligence in the shape of seeking approval of the cabinet or the Economic Coordination Committee, he added.

Responding to a question, Pasha said the decision to take more loans would keep complicating the problems in the longer term. “Resolution of our problem lies in consensus of political leadership in arriving at the best economic model.”

He continued to say that Pakistan’s power sector circular debt had spiked to an alarming level of Rs4177 billion as the government failed to stem system losses.

“The circular debt of the energy sector is rising at the rate of about Rs129 billion per year. The debt continues to rise despite continuous increase in the power tariff and cut in subsidy.” The former minister observed that non-issuance of letters of credit is crippling industrial activities, leading to massive unemployment as the importers were unable to import raw materials, necessary to keep their manufacturing wheel running. He stated that the emerging situation had terribly affected industrial activities as well as exports, which would have a devastating impact on the already ailing economy and the lives of millions of poor people due to massive layoffs, he warned.