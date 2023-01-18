Ringleader of robbers’ racket held in Swat

MINGORA: The ringleader of a racket of robbers was arrested and recovered some of the looted money from his possession, the police said on Tuesday.

They said that ringleader of a gang of robbers identified as Shamsher Ali of Malam Jabba in Swat along with his accomplices had snatched Rs84,000 and a mobile phone set from a motorcyclist Asif Ali, a resident of Bashbanr Manglawar on Tiligram Road in Aghwan village in the jurisdiction of Malam Jabba Police Station, at gunpoint.

Following the directives of police officials after the robbery, a police team

was constituted headed by Superintendent of Police, Upper Swat, Khankhel and supervised by Sub-divisional Police Officer, Charbagh Circle, Habibullah Khan, carried out investigation on scientific line.

After thorough investigation, the police team succeeded to get access to the real culprit Shamsher Ali and arrested him from Punjab province.

The police claimed to have recovered Rs21,000 and the accused was being interrogated to elicit more information from him.