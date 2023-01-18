VCs vow to work for promotion of education

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The heads of two universities here have decided to resolve their differences and vowed to work jointly for the development of the area through promotion of quality education.
According to spokesperson of Gomal University, Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar went to the
residence of Vice-Chancellor Gomal University
Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed and both agreed to work in the larger interest of the two
institutions as well as the region.
They vowed to rise above differences and play their positive role for the two institutions to flourish and focus on equipping the students with quality education so that they are able to meet the challenges of the modern day.
They were of the opinion that since universities played an important role in inculcating positive thinking among students who were regarded as future leaders of a nation, they should set aside their differences and join hands to work for the future for the students.
On this occasion, Registrar Gomal University Dr Muhammad Safdar
Baloch, Registrar Agricultural University Fakhruddin, Deputy Registrar Establishment Dr Ahtramullah and In-charge Legal Cell Muhammad Siraj Khan were also present.
