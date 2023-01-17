Despite govt’s opposition: Senate passes bill to enhance loan disbursement in smaller provinces

ISLAMABAD: Despite having majority otherwise, the government in the Senate Monday faced defeat when a bill seeking to enhance loan disbursement in smaller provinces was passed while the government opposed it on technical grounds and wanted evolving consensus policy on this count.

The motion seeking to take the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (amendment) bill for consideration at once was adopted by a majority vote of 26-20 while two members abstained on a private members day.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz, who was mover of the bill, explained the purpose of the bill and pointed out that the share of two small provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, in total loan portfolio of commercial banks, was merely 1.35 percent while the rest of 98.65 percent lending goes to Punjab as well as Sindh.

Former finance minister of PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin chipped in to explain the issue of resource allocation was not confined to KP and Balochistan, but was also a problem faced by the people of South Punjab, Northern Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. He revealed that 85 percent of loans are disbursed in just nine cities of the country, forming 75 per cent of corporate lending.

Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha conceded that the disparity needed to be removed. However, she opposed the bill and said it was a policy matter and no amendment in the act was required to address it, advocating a consensus based policy. “This is the way forward. Let us sit down and sort it out and the matter may not be politicised,” she contended.

Leader of Opposition Dr Shahzad Wasim rose to argue that the House of the federation was the appropriate forum to take up the issues related to rights of the provinces. Interestingly, senators from both the sides of the divide supported the bill, which was put to vote and was finally passed.

The bill seeks to rectify unjustified and inequitable credit lending that has been the long-standing demand of the smaller provinces. The bill will ensure that the lending of commercial banks to the private sector for establishing industry and commercial activities in smaller provinces is 60 percent of the bank deposits there.

The House unanimously adopted a bill seeking to bar the arrest and preventive detention of lawmakers for specified periods. The Members of Parliament Privileges Bill, moved by former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani, says no member shall be detained under any law pertaining to preventive detention once the session is summoned.

“When an FIR is registered or a Reference is filed, against a Member, the chairman or speaker, as the case may be, shall be informed and copy of the FIR or Reference, as the case may be, shall be provided within 24 hours of such registration or filing. When a member is required to be arrested or is sentenced to be imprisoned by a court or is detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate or the executive authority shall immediately intimate the chairman or speaker, indicating the reasons for the arrest, detention or imprisonment of the member,” it says.

Likewise, the proposed piece of legislation says, “when a Member of Parliament is summoned by or required to appear before any commission, tribunal, authority, organisation, agency or other, for any investigation or inquiry, as the case may be, the chairman or speaker, as the case may be, shall be informed of the same. The concerned authority shall intimate the brief facts/reasons”.

The bill also seeks to bar the arrest of a member from within the precincts of parliament without the permission of the chairman or speaker.

Rabbani thanked the chair, Leader of Opposition and the opposition their support to the bill and said after the bill is through the National Assembly, if a need arose, then it may be amended but only after consultation with the Leader of Opposition. Quoting Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Rabbani said it was a first step.