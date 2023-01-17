Legal action to be taken on fake news about purchase of vehicles: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that it had been decided to take legal action against those who spread fake and fabricated news about purchase of vehicles for federal ministers and advisers.

Using her twitter handle tagging Fact Checker MoIB tweet on the fabricated news of a private news channel, she said it was decided to take legal action against those spreading rumours despite categorical and repeated denials. The minister requested the media not to present the rumors as news items.