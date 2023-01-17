Hashmi, family acquitted in corruption case

MULTAN: A Special Anti-Corruption Court on Monday dismissed the corruption case against Javed Hashmi and his family.

The court also ruled that the ACE exceeded its authority by filing a false case. Javed Hashmi and his family members were acquitted of all charges by ACE Special Judge Atiqur Rehman. The Multan Anti-Corruption Establishment had accused Javed Hashmi and his family of grabbing the land of the auqaf department and filed a case.

Speaking to journalists, Javed Hashmi said that all charges against him and his family members have proved baseless and fabricated. The ex-PTI government had politically implicated him in a false case but the court absolved him of all the charges against him.

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi accused the government of political victimisation as the district administration in Multan launched an early morning operation on Monday to demolish buildings owned by him. The police and other law enforcement agencies surrounded his properties and blocked all roads leading to his residence. He said that the police demolished the boundary walls of a school owned by his daughter, Maimoona Hashmi.

He said the then Multan district government was under the PTI influence, and the anti-encroachment operation was undertaken against his properties. His ancestral land was designated as a state land illegally. He said that he did not encroach on any land belonging to the auqaf department and that the properties legally belong to his family.

He said he had been living in his ancestral house for the last 40 years, and the police demolished it at the PTI behest without presenting any notice or legal proceedings. The police action sent a message to him to stop criticising the PTI-led government or face the consequences, he added.