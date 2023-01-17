Vaccinators boycott anti-polio drive in Bajaur

KHAR: The polio workers on Monday boycotted the ongoing the anti-polio vaccination drive to protest the non-payment of salaries and stipends of the previous campaign.

The vaccinators gathered outside the hospital in Larkholozo and chanted slogans against the non-release of their stipends for the previous campaigns. The protesting polio workers claimed that they had not been paid for the coronavirus and polio campaigns despite passage of a long time.