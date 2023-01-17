Lawyer shot dead

Rawalpindi: Some unidentified armed attackers on Monday shot killed a lawyer over unknown reasons near Dheri Hassanabad in the limits of Civil Lines Police Station.
Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines Yasir Abbas confirmed the incident and said that the some unknown assailants, riding on a motorcycle, opened indiscriminate firing at a lawyer Sheikh Imran when he was on his way back to home in the area of Dheri Hassanabad.
As a result, Sheikh Imran Advocate succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The attackers managed to flee away from the scene. The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital for postmortem. The Police team collected evidence from the crime scene, whereas investigation was being done from all angles, the SHO said. He added that the accused involved would be arrested and brought to justice very soon.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the killing of lawyer and directed SP Potohar to submit a detailed report on the matter. President of District Bar Association Faisal Niazi, Rawalpindi condemned the tragic incident and demanded the arrest of the unknown killers.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought assistance from respondents in a petition seeking the recovery...
Abdul Latif Afridi got killed for no fault of his in a tribal feud- such a kind of death a progressive and humane...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing till January 30, on a petition challenging the...
ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors on Monday condemned the FIA’s pressure on...
DARRA ADAMKHEL: When the din of Pakistan´s most notorious weapons market becomes overwhelming, arms dealer Muhammad...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court while issuing notice to Attorney General has sought a reply from him by March 27...
Comments