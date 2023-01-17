Three family planning camps organised

Rawalpindi: The District Population Welfare Department organised three camps in different areas to create awareness and provide free-of-cost medical services to the people about family planning.
According to the Population Department spokesman, the mobile service unit of the department held camps at Dhoke Munshi in Rawalpindi, Balawara village in Kotli Sattian and Waseemabad in Taxila, where free of cost medicines were provided to women and children. He said that medical consultation, examination, and treatment were also provided at the camps. The spokesman said that the department, under the supervision of District Population Officer Sheery Sukhan, was making concerted efforts and looking for more ventures to arrange such programmes to extend maximum healthcare facilities to suffering humanity.
