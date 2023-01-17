Police hold internship for awareness of policing affairs

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police organised a ‘Youth Internship Programme’ to enhance the professional capabilities of young persons and provide them opportunities for better understanding of policing affairs, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan organised the programme for the first time in Islamabad Capital Police, in which equal opportunities were provided to women and minorities.

A closing ceremony of Islamabad capital police internship programme was held at Police Lines headquarters. Capital Police Officer Law and Order Rommel Akram graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Islamic Relief Pakistan child and women development manager Afshan Jamal, senior police officers and youth programme participants were present on the occasion.

In this programme, 4,915 candidates from all over Pakistan applied online. After the completion of scrutiny, 300 candidates were called for an interview out of which 90 candidates were selected for the programme.

Students and degree holders of mass communication, journalism, criminology, public policy, conflict studies, public administration and information technology participated in the program. The candidates were divided into groups and different tasks were assigned to them and they were deputed in different divisions of Islamabad capital police where they work in their domain and give suggestions for further improvement.

Speaking on the occasion, Islamic relief Pakistan child and women development manager Afshan Jamal appreciated the initiative taken by Islamabad capital police and said that organising such programmes is very important to further improve the capabilities and professional qualities of young generation, adding that Islamic Relief Pakistan will continue to support Islamabad Capital Police in such programs in the future as well.

Capital Police Officer Law and Order Rommel Akram said that the purpose of Islamabad Capital Police Youth Internship Program is to provide professional training to young students from different departments and to develop their skills as per aptitude so that these young people can work in every field of life in future. Such programmes will also continue in future as well, he maintained.

At the end of the ceremony, CPO Law & Order and IRP manager Afshan Jamal distributed appreciation certificates among the programme participants and wished them good wishes for their future endeavours.