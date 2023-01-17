Rs1,224 million paid to families of police martyrs

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) on Monday paid amount of Rs1,224 million to the bereaved families of martyred and deceased employees admissible under PM Assistance Package.

The policemen in the Federal Capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs. The courageous role played by the police has won millions of hearts as the brave custodians of law and order. They prevented many disasters by taking timely action against criminal elements.

Several police officials and Jawans of Islamabad police sacrificed their lives during performing duty. According to police spokesman, For the compensation to the families of martyred personnel, an amount of Rs1,224 million was paid to the families of martyrs (Shuhada) and deceased employees under PM Assistance Package which has been previously pending for last eight years.

Similarly, Rs17.5 million was also distributed among families of Shuhada, deceased officials and other police personnel for welfare. Besides this, recruitment of next of kin of Shuhada was also completed and a total of 328 inductions were made including 235 constables, 53 followers and 40 in ministerial staff. No case of recruitment of next of kin of martyred personnel is pending with Islamabad force at present.

Among other initiatives for the personnel of the force, the major steps to boost the morale include increase in salary of 9,500 officers as well as in DA Allowance & Ration Allowance; 30 gallantry awards for ICP Police Officers from Constable to IGP; promotions of five SP temporary basis, 14 Inspectors, 28 Sub-Inspectors, 33 ASIs; sanction for establishment of first ever National Police Hospital at a total cost Rs5.864 billion; e-health system introduced for police officials to ensure their fitness by reducing health related risks and awarding of law & order and executive allowance.