Nine uplift schemes worth Rs13bn approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved nine development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs13.209 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 40th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Secretary Planning & Development Board Dr Sohail Anwar.

The approved development schemes included afternoon school programme (upgradation of primary schools) at the cost of Rs5.658 billion, revamping of data centre services with facility of high availability and backup of PFSA (revised) at the cost of Rs735.289 million, revamping and upgradation of computerisation of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs18.200 million, Programme Implementation Unit of P&D Board (revised) at the cost of Rs804.993 million, repair / rehabilitation of road from

Sillanwali to Chak No 58/Janubi via 119 more, 126/SB, District Sargodha (revised) at the cost of Rs1.329 billion, construction of M/R from Chak No 152 TDA to Bahadar Gamon Sehol, District Layyah at the cost of Rs546.989 million, rehabilitation/repair of road from Zafarwal to Shakargarh, District Narowal (revised) at the cost of Rs1.256 billion, rehabilitation of road from 85 Jhal to Sillanwali, District Sargodha (revised) at the cost of Rs844.305 million and Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Chiniot Jhang Road in District Chiniot at the cost of Rs2.016 billion. Members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.