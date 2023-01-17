Govt hospitals to have new radiotherapy centres

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi presided over an important meeting here on Monday and reviewed the measures regarding the establishment of new radiotherapy centres in government hospitals for the convenience of cancer patients.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Procurement Khalid Parvaiz, Additional Secretary Development Agha Nabeel, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Deputy Secretary Dr Ayesha, Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Professor of Oncology Mayo Hospital Lahore Prof Dr Abbas Khokhar, Consultant Radiation Dr Mazhar Hussain Farooq from Jinnah Hospital Lahore, HOD Oncology Dr Tabinda, Dr Rafay from Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore and Professor Dr Azhar Rashid from Aga Khan University, Professor of Oncology Allied Hospital Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Khalid, Consultant Radiation Oncology Aga Khan University Dr Nasir Ali, Dr Tariq Mahmood and others participated. The officers concerned gave a detailed briefing. The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi said that the Punjab government was going to establish new radiotherapy centres to ensure better treatment of cancer patients in government hospitals. To provide the best medical equipment in the government hospitals, a session has been organised with renowned experts in Radiotherapy, he said, adding basic steps were being taken to ensure better treatment of cancer patients in the province. Dr Ahmad Javaid said that the cancer patients in the government hospitals in the Punjab Province were getting free-of-cost treatment facilities through health cards. “Special attention is being given to radiation of cancer patients in Punjab. Cyberknife facility has been provided to cancer patients in Punjab,” he added.