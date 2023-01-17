Poor planning reason behind flop show at BJO

KARACHI: Poor planning by the national squash authorities was the main reason behind bad performance of the national squad at British Junior Open.

“They did not plan well for this important event. Just imagine the players of the squad did not get courts to practice for a week,” said a member of the squad while talking to ‘The News’.

The player added that ten days before the event the national federation organized a national squash event for senior players in Islamabad. “The national event did not let the junior players at the camp for BJO to have any practice for a whole week, which affected them badly,” said the player.

The player added that after this mishap the federation took the national squad four days prior to the event to England, which further hit the players. “The courts at BJO are not available free of cost and it is really expensive so the national squad once again fell short of sufficient practice before the event,” said the player.

The coach of the player also lamented poor planning of the national federation and stated that they should have planned things for this prestigious event six months prior to the event. “The federation should have set up the training camp in Karachi when there was a national senior event going on in Islamabad,” reasoned the coach.

“There was no need to go four days before the event considering the harsh weather. The element of weather played its role as admitted by the national federation after the event,” said the coach.