New York city mayor says ‘no room’ in his city for migrants

LOS ANGELES: The mayor of New York travelled to the Mexican border city of El Paso on Monday and declared that “there is no room in New York” for busloads of migrants being sent to America’s most populous city.

Eric Adams, a Democrat, was also critical of the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden, saying “now is the time for the national government to do its job” about the immigrant crisis at America’s southern border.

The visit of a New York mayor to a southern border city about the issue of immigrants is unprecedented. Busloads of migrants have been shipped north to New York and other cities by Republican run states. That has exacerbated a housing crisis in New York and a worsening homeless crisis in the city. Adams’s trip to El Paso comes after he said the migrant influx into New York could cost the city as much as $2 billion, at a time when the city is already facing a major budget shortfall.

In recent months the Republican governors of Florida and Texas have sent thousands of migrants seeking sanctuary in the US to cities run by Democratic politicians, including New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

During the trip, his first visit to the US-Mexico border as mayor, Adams said cities like New York and El Paso were on the “front lines” of an unprecedented migrant crisis that recently prompted the Biden administration to adopt a new strategy designed to discourage illegal border crossings.

Adams, a Democrat who issued an emergency declaration in October over the migrant arrivals in New York, said cities across the US are shouldering most of the operational and financial burden of accommodating migrants released from federal border custody.

“What is happening in Chicago right now, and New York, and Houston, and Los Angeles, and Washington, our cities are being undermined. And we don’t deserve this,” Adams said during a press conference.

“Migrants don’t deserve this. And the people who live in these cities don’t deserve this.” “We expect more from our national leaders to address this issue in a real way,” Adams continued. The New York City mayor called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to “step up” and launch a nationwide operation to coordinate assistance and funding to cities and other local communities receiving migrants processed by US border authorities.

New York City “cannot take more” migrants, Adams stressed, noting the depleted shelter space there. “We can’t.” For the past few months, El Paso has struggled to handle a sharp increase in arrivals of migrants, mainly from crisis-stricken countries like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Democratic-led Texas city has converted a convention center and two vacant middle schools into makeshift migrant housing facilities to alleviate overwhelmed city shelters. Many migrants have still found themselves sleeping on El Paso’s streets.