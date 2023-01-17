Tiger escapes from farm, attacks man in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: A tiger is on the loose after escaping an exotic farm near Johannesburg in South Africa, attacking a man and several other animals, police and a community leader said on Monday.
The eight-year-old female Bengal tiger escaped its enclosure at the private farm on Saturday after an unknown person cut the fence, according to Gresham Mandy, a member of a local policing forum.
The big cat went on to attack a man, two dogs, and a deer kept at the same farm in the Walkerville area, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the economic hub of Johannesburg in Gauteng, the country´s most populous province.
