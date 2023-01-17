HRCP demands probe into Latif Afridi murder

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Monday condemned the assassination of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi on the premises of the Peshawar High Court.
A statement issued by the commission said, “A former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and founding member of the National Democratic Movement, Afridi was a stalwart of the 2007 lawyers’ movement and remained committed to the ideals of justice and the rule of law. His death is an immense loss to human rights defenders everywhere.The HRCP expresses its deepest condolences to Afridi’s family, colleagues and friends, and demands an immediate investigation into this brazen attack.”
