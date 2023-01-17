IED explodes near police van in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: An improvised explosive device went off near a police van near Tablighi Markaz here on Monday, police officials said.
They said that the IED planted by suspected militants at Mohallah Qureshian in Lakki City went off when the police patrolling van was coming back to the police station, but it caused no loss of life as the van had already crossed the explosion point. After the incident, the police and explosive experts reached the spot and collected pieces of evidence.
