Additional advocate general resigns

PESHAWAR: The additional advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday tendered resignation from his position.Additional Advocate General KP Atif Ali Khan sent his resignation to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He stated in his resignation that he was appointed as additional advocate general KP in October 2019 and he performed his official duty to the best of his abilities.
He further stated that he was unable to continue working as the additional advocate general as he wanted to do his private practice, therefore his resignation should be accepted. The sources said that the government would formally issue a notification about the acceptance of his resignation. It may be recalled that earlier Additional Advocate General Khalid Rahman also tendered resignation from his position. He had also cited similar reasons in his resignation letter.
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Monday condemned the assassination of senior lawyer Abdul Latif...
MULTAN: The South Punjab Health Secretary Muhammad Iqbal voiced commitment to eradicate polio as the five-day...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought written assurance from Capital Development Authority on the...
FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s textile exports are expected to improve with $500 million worth of export orders received...
ISLAMABAD: Amid the possibility of granting approval by the federal cabinet for provision of 100 per cent executive...
LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi presided over an...
Comments