Additional advocate general resigns

PESHAWAR: The additional advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday tendered resignation from his position.Additional Advocate General KP Atif Ali Khan sent his resignation to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He stated in his resignation that he was appointed as additional advocate general KP in October 2019 and he performed his official duty to the best of his abilities.

He further stated that he was unable to continue working as the additional advocate general as he wanted to do his private practice, therefore his resignation should be accepted. The sources said that the government would formally issue a notification about the acceptance of his resignation. It may be recalled that earlier Additional Advocate General Khalid Rahman also tendered resignation from his position. He had also cited similar reasons in his resignation letter.