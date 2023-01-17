Wheat quota for Torghar increased

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has increased the subsidised wheat quota for Torghar to 30 tonnes from the existing 23 tonnes to meet the flour requirements in three tehsils of the district.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enhanced our district’s subsidised wheat quota to pass on a relief to people in such a situation where flour prices surged in the markets,” District Food Controller Amir Khalid told reporters here on Monday.

He said that though wheat flour being sold at the subsidised price of Rs1295 for 20kg bag each was already being sold in the Judbah, Dor Mera and Kunder Hassanzai tehsils, more and more people of the district would benefit from the government schemes.

“Henceforth we would supply as many as 1050 bags of 20kg across the district on the subsidised price,” Khalid added. He said that two mills, one in Tanawal and the other in Thakot, were grinding and supplying that subsidised wheat flour through trucks.

“There is no shortage of wheat flour anywhere in the district as many as 455 bags of subsidised wheat flour of 20 kg each are being supplied in Judbah and Dor Mera tehsils and 560 in Kunder Hassanzai daily,” Khalid added.

Meanwhile, the newly elected president of Darband traders, Rozimaz Shah said that issues faced by the business fraternity would be settled on a priority basis. “The traders have elected with a thumping majority and we would serve them and address their problems and issues on a priority basis,” he added.