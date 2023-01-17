Suggestions on peri-urban structure plan sought

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has requested the citizens to send their suggestions on Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

According to RDA spok­esman, efforts were underway to prepare Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones for five tehsils of Rawalpindi district including Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta. RDA on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa was preparing a master plan for 25 years. He said, the RDA in collaboration with local government was preparing planning documents for next 25 years, adding the plan would have all the details about housing schemes, industrial areas, central business area and other places.

He said no housing society and industrial area would be made outside the site development zones and as per the directives of the government, the areas outside the site development zones would be only for agriculture and environment and RDA was working on this special task. The citizens who wanted to give suggestions regarding Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zones, were requested to send email with their proposals on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.