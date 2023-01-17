Workshop on defining research and innovation strategy for excellence on February 20

Islamabad:Comstech, OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange an international workshop on ‘Defining Research and Innovation Strategy for Excellence’ next month in February.

According to an official of Comstech, the workshop, scheduled to be held from February 20-24, is being arranged in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

The workshop, to be held at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), will be designed to address the interest of university management, research scholars, officials and policymakers, enforcement officers, in universities of Least Developed Countries of the OIC.

The workshop is aimed at identifying core competencies and focus areas within Research and Innovation framework, that aligns the university research and innovation portfolio with national needs and global challenges.

The objectives also include promoting entrepreneurial activities by leveraging upon the university research base, to find innovative, low-cost, indigenous solutions to diverse societal challenges and transfer technologies and innovations through prolific collaborations with public and private enterprises technology diffusion.

Resource persons from the National University of Science and Technology, (NUST) will deliver lectures and share experiences on how to improve the quality of research by investing in its human resources, creating an environment conducive to research, and fostering applied research and innovation in academic institutes.

NUST has become an example to follow for evolving its education, research, and innovation ecosystem.

NUST worked diligently in developing contemporary facilities, academic curricula, international linkages, competent faculty, and nurturing talents for the nation.

NUST has formulated its Research and Innovation Excellence Strategy (RISE) 2025 as its five-year strategic initiative that will build upon the momentum gained during the last three decades and is chalked out by horizontal-vertical partitioning of different components of the ecosystem education, research, and innovation.

NUST Research and Innovation Strategies for Excellence NUST RISE 2025, will help in building its achievements and propel NUST to reach new heights in service to the nation, global community, and meeting diverse challenges for humanity.

About the registration, the official informed that the physical participation is limited only to Africa through the web link: https://forms.gle/zsoZDsoiTezVLe37A while the virtual participation will be through https://forms. gle/1zF9fNQBTmWa5vFL9.

The new paradigm of higher education places universities in a pivotal role within a knowledge-based economy, connecting all aspects of society.

Sustaining leadership for the next decades and beyond requires futuristic thinking, adequate planning, and staying relevant in a fast-changing world.

Research excellence often requires collaborative, interdisciplinary working across the University, within the region and beyond; extending to other higher education institutions and businesses, nationally and internationally.

To attain excellence in research and innovation, new knowledge and indigenous solutions could be developed to address the great global challenges. Universities are an ideal conduit for innovation, taking research towards commercialisation and impacting the communities. Studies show, the top academic institutes have closely worked with industry, public organisations extensively to increase their research productivity.