Promoted SPs pinned badges

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday pinned the badge of superintendent of police (SP) rank to the newly promoted officers, a police spokesman said.

A ceremony was held at Central Police Office in which IGP Islamabad and Capital Police Officer Law & Order formally pinned badges to the newly promoted SPs including Abdul Aleem Khan and Rana Hussain Tahir.

The IGP congratulated the officers on their departmental promotion and wished them all the best for their future endeavours. He said that departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities therefore, the promoted officers should make equal implementation of law, observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to citizens their motto and goal.