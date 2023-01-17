LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has appreciated the performance of the personal staff of the Medical Superintendent, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health. The SH&ME department issued best performance certificates to Arslan Ali Khan PA to MS and Ashfaaq Ahmad Bhatti, PS to MS SGRH for their "active and invaluable" participation and coordination in the inaugural ceremony of the institute.