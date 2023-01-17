LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has appreciated the performance of the personal staff of the Medical Superintendent, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health. The SH&ME department issued best performance certificates to Arslan Ali Khan PA to MS and Ashfaaq Ahmad Bhatti, PS to MS SGRH for their "active and invaluable" participation and coordination in the inaugural ceremony of the institute.
LAHORE:China Study Centre, funded by Higher Education Commission , was inaugurated at University of Engineering and...
LAHORE:Acclaimed career counsellor and senior educationist Syed Abidi has called upon foreign education consultants to...
Islamabad:Comstech-the OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange an...
Islamabad:Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday pinned the badge of superintendent of...
Syeda Naseeb Zahra Jafry, wife of Syed Shabar Mehdi Jafry, passed away here in Lahore. The Nimaz-e-Jinaza of deceased...
Lahore:The Tourism Department has appointed Shahzad Saeed new secretary. Shahzad Saeed, formerly Board of Revenue...
Comments