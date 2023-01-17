Islamabad:Comstech-the OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange an international workshop on ‘Defining Research and Innovation Strategy for Excellence’ next month in February.
According to an official of Comstech, the workshop, scheduled to be held from February 20-24, is being arranged in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).
The workshop, to be held at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), will be designed to address the interest of university management, research scholars, officials and policymakers, enforcement officers, in universities of Least Developed Countries of the OIC.
The workshop is aimed at identifying core competencies and focus areas within Research and Innovation framework, that aligns the university research and innovation portfolio with national needs and global challenges. The objectives also include promoting entrepreneurial activities by leveraging upon the university research base, to find innovative, low-cost, indigenous solutions to diverse societal challenges and transfer technologies.
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appreciated the performance of the personal...
LAHORE:China Study Centre, funded by Higher Education Commission , was inaugurated at University of Engineering and...
LAHORE:Acclaimed career counsellor and senior educationist Syed Abidi has called upon foreign education consultants to...
Islamabad:Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday pinned the badge of superintendent of...
Syeda Naseeb Zahra Jafry, wife of Syed Shabar Mehdi Jafry, passed away here in Lahore. The Nimaz-e-Jinaza of deceased...
Lahore:The Tourism Department has appointed Shahzad Saeed new secretary. Shahzad Saeed, formerly Board of Revenue...
Comments