Islamabad:Comstech-the OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange an international workshop on ‘Defining Research and Innovation Strategy for Excellence’ next month in February.

According to an official of Comstech, the workshop, scheduled to be held from February 20-24, is being arranged in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

The workshop, to be held at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), will be designed to address the interest of university management, research scholars, officials and policymakers, enforcement officers, in universities of Least Developed Countries of the OIC.

The workshop is aimed at identifying core competencies and focus areas within Research and Innovation framework, that aligns the university research and innovation portfolio with national needs and global challenges. The objectives also include promoting entrepreneurial activities by leveraging upon the university research base, to find innovative, low-cost, indigenous solutions to diverse societal challenges and transfer technologies.