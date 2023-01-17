Promoted SPs pinned badges

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday pinned the badge of superintendent of police (SP) rank to the newly promoted officers, a police spokesman said.

A ceremony was held at Central Police Office in which Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Capital Police Officer Law & Order formally pinned badges to the newly promoted SPs including Abdul Aleem Khan and Rana Hussain Tahir.

The Inspector General of Police congratulated the officers on their departmental promotion and wished them all the best for their future endeavours. He said that departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities therefore, the promoted officers should make equal implementation of law, observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to citizens their motto and goal.

He further said that the role of supervisory officers is of paramount importance in maintaining the writ of state, eradication of crime and ensuring timely measures for the service of the citizens adding that the promoted officers should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of abilities of their subordinates so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on priority basis.

The promoted officers thanked the Inspector General of Police and said that they would spare no effort for the rule of law, merit policy and service to the citizens. They further said that they would work hard and with more diligence and commitment for the public.