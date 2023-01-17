 
Tuesday January 17, 2023
Lahore

Obituary

January 17, 2023

Syeda Naseeb Zahra Jafry, wife of Syed Shabar Mehdi Jafry, passed away here in Lahore. The Nimaz-e-Jinaza of deceased will be offered near her residence at House#238, street#5 Cavalry Ground Lahore Cantonment today (Tuesday) at 11.am.

