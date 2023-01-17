 
Tuesday January 17, 2023
Lahore

Appointed

By Our Correspondent
January 17, 2023

Lahore:The Tourism Department has appointed Shahzad Saeed new secretary. Shahzad Saeed, formerly Board of Revenue member (judicial) has replaced Asia Gul, who has been transferred. Shahzad Saeed is a BS-20 officer from the Provincial Management Service (ex-PCS).

