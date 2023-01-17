International films screened

LAHORE:Aangun, a Centre for Learning and Culture, hosted a film-screening event featuring international award-winning films ‘Moum k Aansu’ by Samran Ali and ‘Five Stars’ by Mehroz Amin.
A large number of young people from diverse backgrounds attended the event and watched the films besides participating in question/answer sessions with the filmmakers and their teams. ‘Moum k Aansu’ is a film that tells the story of Salma who wants a secure future for her daughter but doesn’t know what to do. ‘Five Stars’ is a film about a young girl who leaves her home to follow her heart only for it to be broken, and a chance encounter with a taxi driver restores her faith in kindness.
These films were praised for their powerful performances and emotional depth. The film-screening event was a huge success and received positive feedback from the viewers. Aangun plans to continue hosting similar events in the future to promote local artists and engage with the community.
Aangun, a project of The Little Art, is a playground for children and youth to explore their potential through creativity, imagination and the arts. Its audiences include children, youth, families and teachers etc. These programmes are broader in their areas of engagement, have multiple offerings, and interlinks.
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appreciated the performance of the personal...
LAHORE:China Study Centre, funded by Higher Education Commission , was inaugurated at University of Engineering and...
LAHORE:Acclaimed career counsellor and senior educationist Syed Abidi has called upon foreign education consultants to...
Islamabad:Comstech-the OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange an...
Islamabad:Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday pinned the badge of superintendent of...
Syeda Naseeb Zahra Jafry, wife of Syed Shabar Mehdi Jafry, passed away here in Lahore. The Nimaz-e-Jinaza of deceased...
Comments