International films screened

LAHORE:Aangun, a Centre for Learning and Culture, hosted a film-screening event featuring international award-winning films ‘Moum k Aansu’ by Samran Ali and ‘Five Stars’ by Mehroz Amin.

A large number of young people from diverse backgrounds attended the event and watched the films besides participating in question/answer sessions with the filmmakers and their teams. ‘Moum k Aansu’ is a film that tells the story of Salma who wants a secure future for her daughter but doesn’t know what to do. ‘Five Stars’ is a film about a young girl who leaves her home to follow her heart only for it to be broken, and a chance encounter with a taxi driver restores her faith in kindness.

These films were praised for their powerful performances and emotional depth. The film-screening event was a huge success and received positive feedback from the viewers. Aangun plans to continue hosting similar events in the future to promote local artists and engage with the community.

Aangun, a project of The Little Art, is a playground for children and youth to explore their potential through creativity, imagination and the arts. Its audiences include children, youth, families and teachers etc. These programmes are broader in their areas of engagement, have multiple offerings, and interlinks.