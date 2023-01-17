CDA urged to start uplift of G-9 Markaz on priority

Islamabad:Capital Development Authority (CDA) should start the development works in G-9 Markaz on priority including carpeting of roads, construction of a parking plaza, repair of footpaths, construction of filtration plan and restoration of streetlights, says a press release.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) stated this while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Raja Javed Iqbal. Haji Zafar, secretary general, Ch. Abdul Ghaffar, senior vice president, Ch Anam Saeed, Sherzada Kakakhail, Javed Khan and Sheik Alamgir, vice presidents, Fida Hussain Abbasi, group chairman, Rohail Anwar Butt and others were in the delegation.

He said that the 40 years old sewerage system in Karachi Company has deteriorated and is leaking from various places. He urged that the CDA should replace the old sewerage system with a new one.

He said that G-9 Markaz, is one of the largest commercial centres of the capital, but due to lack of development works, it is facing multiple problems. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Javed Iqbal, president and Haji Zafar, secretary general, Traders Welfare Association, G-9 Markaz, shared the major issues of their market.

They said that G-9 Markaz is generating largest chunk of revenue for CDA, but CDA is not doing any development works in Karachi Company, which is unfortunate. They urged that CDA should focus on better development of this one of the important business centres of the capital to facilitate the trading community in promoting business activities. They assured that they would work with ICCI for the welfare of the trading community of Islamabad.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari former President, Khalid Chaudhry Convener ICCI Traders Committee, Ch. Abdul Ghaffar SVP Karachi Company, Fida Hussain Abbasi Group Chairman Karachi Company, Ashfaq Chatha, Rohail Anwar Butt and others also spoke at the occasion and emphasized that CDA should start development works in G-9 Markaz without wasting further time.