UHS issues first selection list for BDS Programme

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, issued the first selection list of candidates admitted to the BDS programme in government dental colleges of Punjab.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the minimum merit for the BDS programme on open merit was 90.3879 pc. There are 189 open merit BDS seats in the three government dental colleges of Punjab while the number of other quota seats is 51.

The highest merit is 90.4455 percent for Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore. The merit of Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Multan is 90.3939 and the merit of Dental Institute Punjab Medical College Faisalabad is 90.3879 percent. The merit for the seats reserved for overseas Pakistanis is 88.1975 percent.

The minimum merit on the seats reserved for students with disabilities is 80.6227 percent and that on the seats reserved for underdeveloped districts is 85.5409 percent. The admitted candidates must deposit the college fee by January 19.

The annual college fee for BDS first year is Rs18,050. Candidates can download the college fee challan from their application portal. The fee can be deposited in any branch of the Bank of Punjab. The second selection list for BDS will be issued on January 21.

entrepreneurial gala: The Department of Economics and Business Management (DEBM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged an Entrepreneurial Gala here in UVAS Business School on Monday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the Entrepreneurial Gala while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman (DEBM) /UVAS Business School Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub and a large number of faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the objective of the gala was to promote entrepreneurial skills in students to start their own businesses. He also acknowledged the role of students who actively participated in the gala and displayed their products related to foods (carbonated drinks, rice, fruit salad, cold coffee, seed, chopped packed vegetables), cloths (dust coat, dress, track suit) and cosmetics (perfume, cream, gift) etc and innovative ideas for business.

The main purpose of this event was to provide the students a platform to showcase their micro start-ups innovative ideas and skills. Meanwhile, the Vets Care Club (VCC) of UVAS organised its 21st oath-taking ceremony and dinner here at the City Campus.

University of Education (UOE) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the Vets Care Club. Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and many representatives from pharmaceutical industries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha congratulated the new office-bearers. He lauded VCC services for the welfare of the animals and the uplift of the veterinary profession.

UHE scholarships: University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore on Monday awarded scholarships to its students worth Rs800,000. UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen distributed the cheques of scholarships among the students.

She encouraged the students in achieving their academic goals saying the students should maintain their determination to pursue their studies with dedication and hard work. She said these students were selected on merit and added the university would keep helping them to continue their studies.