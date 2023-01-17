Quota for policewomen to be increased: IGP

LAHORE:Punjab Police Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that women officers, who are being appointed in various districts from the positions of SHOs, in-charge investigation to District Police Chief, are a very important part of Punjab Police.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the Punjab government is ready for all possible cooperation to solve the problems of women police officers. IG and Chief Secretary expressed these views while speaking at the first Provincial Women Police Conference organised jointly organized by Punjab Police, PCHR and USIP in Alhamra Hall No 2 on Monday.

Women police officers and eminent women personalities from different walks of life participated in the conference. IG Punjab said that the recruitment quota of women in the police force will be increased by 25% and the posting quota of women SHOs will also be enhanced according to the district. He said that the ratio of women in the population of Punjab province is high, while the representation in the police force is low, this deficiency will be fulfilled soon. IGP further said that problems of women police employees are well understood and all possible steps will be taken to solve them.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has said it is commendable to organise Provincial Women Police Conference in collaboration with Punjab Police and USIP for highlighting problems of women police officers and officials.

Chief Secretary said that such programmes not only draw attention to the important problems faced by the force but also help in formulating a plan of action to solve them.

IG Punjab directed all the RPOs, DPOs to identify the problems of women police officers and personnel. He further said that he would interact with the lady officers and discuss their problems during his visits to units and districts. He said that the appointment of women officers on supervisory positions in the field has achieved good results, so women who are part of the police force should also prefer to work in the field instead of offices.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that the women police are part of the trained force and I want to see them on the front foot in every field. He said that departmental issues including transfer posting and leave of women police personnel will be resolved on priority basis and they will be given equal opportunities for professional career growth along with male officers.

Different speakers of conference expressed their views about the problems of women police officers and personnel. In the conference, SSP Nida Umar Chattha gave a presentation on the establishment, objectives and role of the Women Police Council, after which a thought-provoking session was held to identify the problems and difficulties faced by women officers and personnel.

ED PCHR Shafique Chaudhry stressed upon the need of taking affirmative action at policy and operational level to ensure effective and fair representation of women in decision making at levels in government sector and more specifically in police.

Country Director USIP while explaining the objectives of Police Awam Saath Saath (PASS) highlighted the importance of women policing in bridging the gap between police and community and said that PASS is focusing to build the capacity of women police officers to make them front liner law enforcers and active part of Justice Sector Stakeholders

DSP Usman Haider, Inspector Rabia Nosheen, Sub-Inspectors Ishrat Rashid and Mehreen Fatima expressed their views while the session was moderated by SSP Riffat Bukhari.

The speakers gave a detailed discussion regarding the professional life of lady officers and personnel who are part of the police force. In the second phase of the conference, a session was held on the topic of Gender Inclusive Policing, which was chaired by the former chairperson of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Fauzia Viqar. Sumaira Samad, Tanveer Jahan, Nida Usman, Zoe Richards, Atif Mirza and Amara Shirazi expressed their views. Amina Kiyani from USIP moderated the session.

The speakers were of the opinion that the purpose of the one-day conference is to find a concrete solution to the problems and difficulties faced by women in the police force and the future action plan will also be prepared by discussing the proposals and problems presented in the sessions of the conference.

Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed, USIP Country Director Imran Khan, Punjab Council for Human Rights Executive Director Shafiq Chaudhry and other speakers also addressed the conference. At the end of the conference, Punjab Police and USIP also distributed shields and souvenirs to speakers and special guests.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal while concluding the conference as chief guest appreciated Punjab police for organizing the event and assured the support of Punjab government in gender mainstreaming of women in police at all levels.