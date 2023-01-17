Mercury drops to 1°C in City

LAHORE:The cold wind blowing in the region has forced the mercury to drop to 1°C in the provincial metropolis while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The mercury also dipped to 00°C in Islamabad and Jhang in Punjab. Overall the city witnessed a bright day with partly cloudy conditions on Monday.

The dip in mercury has increased the difficulties of the citizens who were already facing problems like low gas pressure, unannounced loadshedding of gas as well as electricity in the city. The prices of coal and wood have also increased in the city.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

They further predicted that frost was likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours while cold/windy weather conditions were likely in plain areas. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 01°C and maximum was 19°C.