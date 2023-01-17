Valuables burnt in four incidents

LAHORE:Valuables reduced to ashes in four different fire incidents in the City here on Monday. The first case was reported in a factory, Kohenoor Mill, on Raiwind Manga Road. A boiler of the factory was exploded. As a result, a fire erupted that engulfed the surroundings. Nearby people called rescue teams. The firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished it.

A fire erupted in a room at Living Area Fortress Stadium. A house caught fire at Kareem Block Allama Iqbal town. A fire incident was reported in a room of a house at Beer Village Pia Road Johar Town. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incidents.

HIT TO DEATH: An unidentified aged man died in a road accident in Sabzazar. The victim reportedly was trying to cross a road at late night when an unidentified speeding car hit him. The victim fell down and received serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital but could not survive. Police removed the body to morgue.

PRISONER DIES IN HOSPITAL: An inmate at Camp Jail died in Lahore Services Hospital on Monday. The victim identified as Mehboob Khan alias Khuram Shahzad had been detained in a theft case at Camp Jail. On the day of the incident his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to Lahore Services Hospital. The victim could not survive and died. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police said the cause of death would be ascertained after a post-mortem report.

SIX DIE In accidents: At least six people died, whereas 1,113 were injured in 1,056 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 590 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 523 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.