Parents urged to cooperate with polio workers

LAHORE:The Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal, Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, has said parents should fully cooperate with the polio teams for ensuring healthy future for their children.

He said by ensuring 100pc polio coverage, Pakistan can be made a polio-free country. He said this while talking to the patients and their families while administering polio drops to children in Lahore General Hospital here on Monday. Professors and other senior doctors were also present on this occasion. MS General Hospital Dr Khalid Bin Aslam while giving a briefing to Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that a mobile team has been set up while 7 counters have also been established to facilitate general public regarding polio drops.

Talking to the journalists, Principal PGMI said, “Apart from the developed countries of the world, our neighbouring countries have also eradicated polio disease with public cooperation, but unfortunately, three countries of the world including Pakistan have not yet attained this target and a few polio cases still exist.”

He appealed to the media, civil society, scholars and people associated with social organisations to vaccinate their children and raise maximum awareness about polio vaccination so that this disease can be eradicated from Pakistan.

Role of society is very important in this regard, in which we individually and collectively should give vaccination to children against polio and ensure maximum number of children be covered, Al-Fareed Zafar said.