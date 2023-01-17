Kalma Chowk remodeling project CBD completes excavation

LAHORE:Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), on Monday completed the excavation and started slabbing barrels for CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling project.
The development pace was at full throttle and out of 2,000 retaining piles 1,840 have been completed as per the instructions of the PCBDDA CEO Imran Amin, said a press release issued by the authority here on Monday.
CBD Punjab’s technical team has also started construction of a Rainwater Harvesting Tank at St Marry Park and the sump pump/water well for the sewerage water disposal station at Centre Point is also near completion. The authority has closed the service lane in front of CBD Punjab and has started its upgradation whereas the authorities concerned will complete the shifting of pipelines and electric cables soon.
Imran Amin said that the project will be completed within the prescribed time and all the closed roads will be functional before the beginning of Pakistan Super League (PSL), for the convenience of cricket fans and residents of Lahore.
CBD Punjab and City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore have issued an updated traffic advisory as the authority has opened one lane of Kalma Chowk Underpass for the convenience of commuters traveling from Liberty Market towards Barkat Market.
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appreciated the performance of the personal...
LAHORE:China Study Centre, funded by Higher Education Commission , was inaugurated at University of Engineering and...
LAHORE:Acclaimed career counsellor and senior educationist Syed Abidi has called upon foreign education consultants to...
Islamabad:Comstech-the OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange an...
Islamabad:Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday pinned the badge of superintendent of...
Syeda Naseeb Zahra Jafry, wife of Syed Shabar Mehdi Jafry, passed away here in Lahore. The Nimaz-e-Jinaza of deceased...
Comments