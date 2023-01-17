CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

I have a story to tell

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shazly Khan. Titled ‘I have a story to tell’, the show will run at the gallery from January 19 to January 23. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.