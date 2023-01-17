Abbott, PIA to educate on nutrition, childhood growth

Karachi: Abbott and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) teamed up to educate on how good nutrition can support childhood growth and bring awareness to the issues of malnutrition and stunting.

Passengers on PIA domestic flights will receive materials on how to recognize and address picky eating behavior and ideas to engage kids in the kitchen, In addition, board games, coloring books and puzzles will be provided to keep children entertained on board.

Kids need nutritious foods for healthy growth and development, especially during early, formative years of their lives. When kids are picky eaters for long periods of time, they may not be able to get complete and balanced nutrition through regular diet, and this can lead to serious health issues like malnutrition, immune deficiencies, diminished bone health, stunting and decreased muscle mass, which can have lifelong consequences from poor health outcomes.

Growth issues in the first five years may challenge a child’s development and limit future potential, as approximately 60 percent of adult height is achieved by the age of five.