Filmmaker shot by muggers on Jan 8 dies

A young filmmaker who was wounded by muggers in Baldia Town over a week ago succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Monday.
Police said Ali Waris had been shot on his way home from an event on January 8. He had been under treatment at the Civil Hospital Karachi since then. A case had already been registered against unidentified suspects, adding that the police were still looking for the men involved in the incident.
