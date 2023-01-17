Suspect who ‘snatched 250 mobile phones’ caught

Rangers and police in a joint intelligence-based operation arrested a man for being allegedly involved in over 170 street crime cases.

The Rangers spokesperson Zubair Khan was arrested during the operation in Orangi Town, and a motorcycle was recovered from his possession. The suspect told the police that he along with his associates was involved in more than 170 incidents of robbery and street crimes, adding that they had snatched 250 mobile phones and over Rs500,000.

The spokesperson said the suspect along with his accomplices committed a robbery in Orangi Town and the CCTV footage of the incident had also went viral on social media.Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices. The suspect and the recovered motorcycle had been handed over to the police for further legal action.