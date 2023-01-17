Malir JI polling agent attack case registered

Police have registered a case for torturing the chief polling agent of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) during the local body elections in Karachi on Sunday.

The FIR No. 22/23 under Sections 147, 149 and 337A(i) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered at the Al-Falah police station on the complaint of Abdullah Azam, son of the chief polling agent.

Police said a clash between two political parties took place at Nasra School Union Council No 8 during which JI's polling agent, Osama Bin Shoaib, was injured. Police said that they have added that provisions of rioting and violence in the FIR.

“My father was the chief polling agent at Nasra School polling station,” the complainant stated in the FIR. “At five o'clock in the evening, we were present outside the school when 25 to 30 people attacked came and attacked father with sticks, and showered kicks and punches on him.”

He said he hugged his father to save him from the attacker and both of them got injured, adding that the attackers escaped the scene following the incident. He said he could identify the attacker. The police had started searching for the attackers through various videos made at the scene.