Grenade thrown by extortionists to scare Lea Market builder defused

A grenade was defused after Napier police found it in the Lea Market area late on Monday night, saying it had been thrown by extortionists.

SSP City Shabbir Ahmed of District City said in a statement that according to their preliminary information, two youngsters had escaped after throwing a grenade outside the office of a builder, named Aziz. The builder told the police that after an extortionist of Lyari gang war demanded an extortion amount in the afternoon, he complained to the police, who later arrested a suspect. SSP Ahmed said that it might have been done by associates of the builder, but the matter was being investigated and CCTV footage collected.

The bomb disposal squad defused the grenade, which had no pin in it. The police said a case was being registered and soon all the suspects involved in the incident would be arrested.