CM administers oath to Arts Council’s newly elected office-bearers

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, on Monday.

He also inaugurated the ACP’s Josh Malihabadi Library and the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery, and viewed the painting exhibition at the Arts Council. He was accompanied by Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony, CM Shah said the Arts Council had woven together the people of Pakistan with art and literature. “This affinity with art, dance and poetry is necessary to promote mutual respect and love in society.”

He appreciated the role and hard work of ACP Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah in promoting literary activities. CM Shah said that the newly elected governing body comprised leading literary personalities, and their inclusion in the decision-making of the ACP would help promote art and literature.

The culture minister said the provincial government had established arts councils in all the divisional headquarters of the province, and their affiliation with the ACP Karachi would help promote literary activities all over Sindh.

News Desk adds: CM Shah said the ACP had inaugurated five projects in Karachi on Monday, adding that according to the ACP Karachi chief, more projects were under way, making the institution a centre to be proud of.

ACP Karachi Secretary Prof Ejaz Farooqui gave a vote of thanks on the occasion, while Director Admin Shakeel Khan moderated the event. Earlier, the CM had administered the oath to ACP Karachi President Shah, Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Farooqui, Joint Secretary Noorul Huda Shah, Treasurer Qudsia Akbar, and governing body members Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr Jafar Ahmed, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Nusrat Haris, Amjad Siraj Memon, Akhlaq Ahmed, Syed Shehzad Raza Naqvi, Dr Huma Mir, Dr Ayoub Sheikh, Saadat Jafri, Farrukh Shahab, Chand Gul Shah, Najia Ashar, Ambareen Haseeb Ambar, Dr Qaiser Sajjad and Asjad Bukhari.

The CM said the ACP city chief had brought together literary people at local and foreign level, adding that the government would continue to patronise the Arts Council because it had become a centre of great facility for institutions.

He said the ACP Karachi has played a major role in restoring the splendour of the city, adding that it was a pleasure to see the Josh Malihabadi Library. “It’s a very big library. I congratulate Ahmed Shah for this.”

He also lauded the peaceful holding of the local government polls, saying that there could not have been fairer elections, adding that no major accident occurred because his government had made foolproof arrangements.

The culture minister said the ACP Karachi is on the rise and has become the cultural hub of Pakistan from where the message of love of the Sindh valley is spreading across the country and abroad.

He said that every member of the governing body is an association in themselves, and this message is very positive for the country. He added that arts councils are being established across Sindh on the pattern of the ACP Karachi. He also said that the ACP Karachi’s leader is Ahmed Shah, and the message that Ahmed Shah has come out with will present a new face of Pakistan in front of the world.

The ACP city head said that due to the CM, the Pakistan Peoples Party and their leadership, the Arts Council has become the biggest centre of art and culture in the country. He said that the largest Pakistan Literature Festival will be held in Lahore from February 10 to 12, following which it will be held in Gwadar and other cities of Pakistan, then festivals will be held in other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

He also said that on this platform we are all together eliminating language and regional hatred from the country. He added that culture and literature can be used as a weapon to connect all the units of the country from within.

The CM on the occasion inaugurated five different venues of the ACP Karachi: Studio I, Studio II, the Josh Malihabadi Library, the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery and Cafe D’Art. Dinner and a musical event was also held for the Arts Council members.