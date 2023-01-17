Peaceful LG polls show Sindh govt’s commitment to democracy: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the holding of the second phase of the local government elections in the province in a free, fair and peaceful manner is the manifestation of his government’s commitment to the people and to the democratic process.

CM Shah said this while talking to the media at the Karachi Expo Centre, where he was visiting Iran’s Single-Country Exhibition on Monday. He also congratulated all the candidates, irrespective of their party affiliation, who reclaimed their seats in the LG polls.

He said that elections on the reserved seats of the LG agencies in the province will be held within a month to complete the process of the municipal polls. He appreciated the services of the law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Rangers, the FC and the Pakistan Army, for ensuring peace during the process of the elections despite alerts of threats. Regarding the delay in declaring the election results, he said he had talked to the provincial election commissioner and requested that the results be declared at the earliest.

“Some people are giving the impression that the provincial government is causing a delay in the issuance of the results. As a matter of fact, my government has nothing to do with counting votes or announcing the results.”

He pointed out that it was the election commission’s job and responsibility, for which he had already spoken with them. He explained that the main reason behind the delay in declaring the results, according to the commission, was the counting of votes twice by the presiding officers.

He said he had also spoken with Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and told him that not only Rehman’s party but the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also was not receiving the results.

He added that the LG minister was in constant touch with the JI leaders and other stakeholders, and that they all were trying to get the results at the earliest. He also thanked the people of Sindh for reposing their confidence in the PPP by electing them across the province.

Replying to a question, he said the government will cooperate with the soon-to-be-elected Karachi mayor and strengthen him. “I’m sure the new mayor won’t raise a hue and cry about the issue of powers but focus on serving the city and its people,” he said, adding that the local bodies have all the powers they need to serve the people.

Responding to another query, he said he had made a last-ditch effort to persuade the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to contest the LG elections, but they chose to boycott the polls.

“When a political party chooses to boycott an election, it means they’re creating a vacuum, which other parties fill in,” he said, adding that the PPP had once boycotted the election held on a non-party basis (under the Zia regime), which caused a huge political loss to the party.

Shah said that with the consultation of all the stakeholders, his government had passed the LG law, under which towns had been created in the city. “I’m sure this system will deliver and serve the people.”

Replying to a question, he said the elections had been held for 235 union committees in Karachi, and the PPP will hopefully win more than 100 of the seats. “There’s a tough contest between three parties: the PPP, the JI and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

Regarding the LG elections in Hyderabad, he said that of the 160 seats, the PPP had won 104 or 105. “We have won District Council Hyderabad, and 99 towns and municipalities.” Earlier, the provincial chief executive had visited different stalls set up by Iranian companies at the Expo Centre, where he was briefed by the firms about the quality of their respective products.