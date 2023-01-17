This letter refers to the news report ‘Quarterly tariff adjustment: Nepra allows K-Electric to charge Rs4.45/unit extra for four months’ (January 14, 2023). The people of Karachi are not getting enough power, and now they are being forced to pay more.
Inflation is already bleeding us dry and the authorities seem determined not to provide us with any relief. They will continue to fight the economic crisis they created with our money.
Nikeeta Lohana
Hyderabad
